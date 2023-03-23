It Is Defamatory: Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Modi Surname' Remark

Amid Rahul Gandhi's conviction case over his 'Modi surname' remark, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke to Republic TV. Prasad who has also served as Union Minister of Law and Justice said, Rahul Gandhi shouldn't have made such careless remarks and before uttering such things, he should at least know that people having Modi surnames are sitting at very good positions in every walk of life.

"In his 2019 election rally, Rahul Gandhi said that before making such careless statements, he should know that people Modi is not only a surname but also a caste, there are people whose surname has Modi and they are very good sportsmen, doctors, political leaders, and professionals.

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname' remark

"You have made such statements without even thinking, now why shouldn't you face criminal charges? This is defamatory. And there was a proper hearing on the matter; Rahul Gandhi was given a fair chance to present his part, and his lawyers presented him; witnesses were brought; and this decision has been taken on the basis of law," said Lok Sabha MP Ravi Prasad.

While speaking at an interview with Republic TV, the former Law Minister said, "Rahul keeps on abusing PM Modi and RSS. His comment had casteist slur. He must know, regardless of his family background, the law will catch him." He further said, "Speaker of the Lok Sabha will take a call on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi."

Ravi Prasad also spoke on Rahul Gandhi's insensitive remark that was made by him in a London interview, where he said democracy in India has completely ended and also criticised the Indian government and the country's democratic setup. "How can Rahul Gandhi insult India and our democracy in the UK? It is shameful that he wants their intervention," said Lok Sabha MP & former Union Minister. He further said," Rahul Gandhi insults India and Indians because they don't vote for him."

Image: PTI