'It Is Ironical': JP Nadda Attacks 'recounting Minister' Chidambaram Over Vaccine Politics

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda took a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday after the latter mocked India’s record number of COVID-19 vaccinations on June 21. Chidambaram claimed that India recorded 88.09 lakh vaccinations on Monday by hoarding doses a day earlier.

“Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world ‘record’ of vaccinations on a ‘single day.’ I am sure the ‘feat’ will find a place in the Guinness book of records!” said former Union Minister Chidambaram in a tweet, attacking the Modi government.

Hitting back at the Congress MP, JP Nadda said India is not limping, but sprinting ahead, powered by the strength of its citizens. “After the record on Monday, India has crossed 50 Lakh vaccinations on Tuesday and Wednesday, much to the dislike of the Congress Party. It is the Congress’ culture to attack Indians whenever India accomplishes a record,” he added.

Further slamming Chidambaram, the BJP chief remarked, “it is ironical to hear about the sanctity of numbers from a ‘Recounting Minister’ whose only claim to fame is dressing up numbers in the budget.”

Congress' vaccine drive politics

India achieved a "historic milestone" of administering 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, but the numbers dipped to over 53.4 lakh on Tuesday. With the vaccination numbers dipping the next day, Congress leaders said vaccination cannot be seen as a "one-day fixture" and alleged that the single-day record spike was a "pre-planned image-booster".

Attacking the government, senior Congress spokesperson P Chidambaram said, "'Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai' must now read 'Modi Hai, Miracle Hai.”

Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said no doubt there was a big spike in the rate of vaccination on Monday but the real question is how vaccine supply to states is being allocated and distributed. There is total "non-transparency" in this regard from the government, he alleged.

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference, said, "Yes, good work has happened yesterday (highest number of vaccines administered) but this is not a series of events. The government has to make this process work not just for one day but every day until we have vaccinated our whole population."