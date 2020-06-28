'It Is Our Right To Question The BJP Govt Over Martyrdom Of Our Soldiers', Opines D Raja

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi's tweet created havoc in the political streets of Delhi and raged a never-ending war of words. Rahul's tweet questioning the BJP government and targetting PM Modi for his comments in the all-party meet had NCP's, veteran leader and also former union minister, Sharad Pawar, miffed. His comments came at a time when the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a bone of contention.

Sharad Pawar commented that it is a sensitive issue and such subjects should not be politicised. He also took a jibe at the Congress party by recalling about what happened post-India-China 1962 war. He further reiterated that one cannot forget China had captured about 45,000 sqkm of Indian territory after the 1962 war. He also added that the Indian govt should not be blamed for any of it.

However, other political parties in fray like CPM echoes the same sentiment as of of the Congress. While speaking to Republic media network, CPM's general secretary, D Raja gracefully agreed to disagree with the NCP leader. D Raja opined that Sharad Pawar is one of the most senior leaders we have in our nation. Being the former defence minister, he is certainly entitled to have a strong opinion on the border issues. With that said, it doesn't mean that other political parties won't ask questions about the stand-off and how our brave soldiers lost their lives in the battle that happened in our own land, as PM Modi believes. If it was our own territory and Chinese troops did not intrude, then the central govt should give a rational explanation about the killings. These are some of the questions that need to be answered.

Why the govt is silent on it. Others will certainly keep asking these relevant questions as the people of India are curious about this. To know as to what exactly happened at the border is the right of every political party. I don't think we are being unreasonable here by making these apt arguments. I also firmly believe that our country's integrity and sovereignty is supreme which shouldn't be compromised at any cost. We must do everything to protect it. Also, The status quo should be maintained between the Indian and the Chinese soldiers, the way it was in the month of April.

