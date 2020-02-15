'It Was A Productive Meeting' Says Scindia After Walking Out On Kamal Nath Amid Their Spat

Amid an internal spat in the Congress between Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee held a meeting on Saturday at the latter's Delhi residence, from which Scindia allegedly walked out. Shortly after, however, Scindia appeared to not want to acknowledge his walkout openly, and chose to blandly claim only that the meeting had been productive and that the work would be taken forward productively.

Along with the pair, senior party leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Deepak Babaria, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natrajan and Jitu Pawari had attended the meeting. They all too presented a similar analysis of the meeting, with the absence of any word at all over the ongoing back-and-forth between Scindia and Kamal Nath speaking volumes.

Earlier on Thursday, Scindia launched an attack on the Kamal Nath-led government as he assured to regularise guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. Responding to Scindia's remarks, the MP CM while speaking to media said, "A manifesto is for 5 years right? Not for 5 months where the promises will be fulfilled just like that."

Scindia, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Guna-Shivpuri constituency, has taken on the Kamal Nath government in the past too. Ahead of the Assembly polls in late 2018, his supporters had projected him as a future Chief Minister, and when time came for the Congress to form a government, the two sets of supporters had clashed once more.

'I will be your shield and sword'

"I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword," Scindia had said in an event organized in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district.

"If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he added. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years. "We will remove the blur of malnutrition within our government's tenure," he said.

Madhya Pradesh has been reeling under a nutrition crisis. The state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children. The Kamal Nath government is currently struggling to fulfill its promises of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh in the state. The government needs around Rs 50,000 crore for the farm waiver, according to officials.

