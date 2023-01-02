'It Was Diwali Gun': Congress MLA Downplays Firing In The Air At New Year Party; FIR Filed

Congress MLA from Kotma in Madhya Pradesh Sunil Saraf started 2023 with another controversy after he allegedly fired a gun during the New Year celebrations. Saraf's gun went off during an event in Kotma Nagar after he was called onto the stage by his supporters.

In a now-viral video, the MLA can be seen dancing on the stage in an enclosed tent before pulling out a pistol and firing once while those around him cheered on.

In response to the viral video of him with a pistol, Saraf said, "This is wrong. Why would I use a licenced gun when there were thousands of people and live cameras." He also clarified that the weapon was a 'Diwali gun' and pleaded that he has not done anything wrong. "If they want to investigate then they're welcome to do so. Congress stands by me," he said.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra orders probe

Soon after the incident came to light Home Minister of MP Narottam Mishra said that he has ordered a probe into it. "I have also seen that video. To carry out firing in such a way while dancing is wrong. I have directed the SP to take action," Mishra said during a press briefing.

Saraf has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons as he was recently booked for allegedly harassing a woman on a train.

However, the Congress MLA has been charged under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also relevant provisions of the Arms Act, Anuppur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Singh Panwar told PTI over the phone.

This followed after an FIR (first information report) was registered against the lawmaker on a complaint of a local resident, Bhuneshwar Shukla, submitted at the Kotma police station.

“According to our record, the MLA has a licenced revolver. We will check whether it was the same weapon from which he fired (at the event) as alleged in the complaint,” the SP said.

Sunil Saraf's recent controversy

The MLA was recently in the news after an FIR was filed against Saraf along with Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha under IPC section 354 for his alleged misbehaviour with a woman on a train. The woman, who was travelling from Rewa to Bhopal, alleged that she was with her seven-month-old child when the two MLAs misbehaved with her.

When questioned about the incident, Saraf had said, "There were other people on the train too but nobody said anything. She was sleeping on one of our berths. Her child was waking up due to a sound made by the door and she moved to another seat. When the police came, we came to know about allegations."

Kushwaha too denied any misdoings and called the allegations 'baseless' claiming that the two were standing at the gate of the coach till Katni.