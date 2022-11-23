The central government will have zero tolerance for any threats to internal and national security, said Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Gujarat on December 1 and 5. The leader assured such dangers will not be tolerated and crushed strongly.

Referring to election-bound Gujarat, he further stated internal security is an important issue for Gujarat, a coastal state, which cannot be tied to assembly or general elections and also appreciated the state’s Chief Minister, Home Minister in clearing the illegal encroachments in the coastal regions of the state.

Zero tolerance policy

Home Minister Shah averred a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted for all kinds of threats against the country: “As far as the internal and national security is concerned, the Centre will continue with the zero-tolerance policy for any kind of potential threats and we will move forward with a commitment to our position. All the Central government agencies are ready to strengthen the internal security with all alertness.”

‘Security threats will be crushed with all firmness’

Shah stated that whichever ideology, organisation or activity will put the country’s security in danger will be dealt with hardly: “Whether it is the Jihadi, ISIS ideology or the kind of activities, Popular Font of India (PFI) was engaged in, in the past - On the day, whichever ideology, organisation or activity will put the country's internal security in danger, we will not tolerate such actions and will crush it with all firmness.”

Illegal encroachments and national security

Encroachments in the coastal regions also amount to a national security threat, said Shah, referring to the illegal construction razed by the government of Gujarat in the coastal region of Bet Dwarka in October, "If there is illegal encroachment in any coastal region of the country, it is a danger to national security. If illegal encroachment happens on a religious basis, it is an even bigger issue. I want to congratulate the Gujarat CM and Home Minister for cracking down on that."

Further elaborating on the alarming security situation in Gujarat’s coastal region, which had become a den for smugglers, Shah said the situation was dealt with firmly after the formation of the Narendra Modi-led state government in 2001, "Internal security is an issue irrespective of whether it is an Assembly election or the national election. It is a very big issue for a coastal state like Gujarat. In 1984, Porbandar Jail had to be closed as the situation could be controlled. I have seen that the entire coast had become a den of smugglers. After 2001 when the Narendra Modi-led government was formed, our borders are safe. No intruder can enter. The smuggling activity is over. You can't find any gangs anymore."