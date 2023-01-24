'It's A Circus': CM Shivraj Singh Takes Dig At Cong For Appointing 105 General Secretaries

After Congress announced the appointment of vice presidents and general secretaries in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) with immediate effect as Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls this year, the state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a dig at the grand old party on the announcements of its list of office bearers in the state and said it is 'not an executive but a circus'.

While speaking to the media persons in the state capital city Bhopal on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "Congress has declared over 100 general secretaries. The political affairs committee of the party includes the son (Nakul Nath) along with the father (Kamal Nath). Somewhere there is a party of a mother and son duo and somewhere there is a party of a father and son duo. This has become the destiny of Congress."

'Only appeasement is going on': MP CM

Taking a swipe at the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chouhan asserted that only appeasement is going on, Kamal Nath makes a new promise every day. "The public is not going to listen to them. Kamal Nath must be thinking of coming to power again by making false promises. But the people of the state will not give him a second chance," he added.

“I do not understand the frustration of Congressmen. They (Congress) are threatening to terminate the government employees and officers. The public will also terminate such people. Those whom they are threatening are also human beings too. They should also be respected,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

AICC releases a new executive committee of Madhya Pradesh

The Congress has appointed 50 vice presidents, 105 general secretaries and 64 district presidents in Madhya Pradesh.

Releasing a statement, AICC Organising Secretary KC Venugopal in a statement informed that Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Office Bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees in Madhya Pradesh.

“Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Office Bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees in the Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

AICC In-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Jai Prakash Agarwal, said that list of office bearers will be expanded and modified further after the closure of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The list of office bearers of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee released by AICC is not exhaustive, it will be expanded and modified further after the closure of Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said in a tweet.