In a key development, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition is a 'closed chapter'. While asserting his disinterest in the matter, Shivakumar also reacted to the earlier remarks made by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and said that there is no point in talking about who was responsible for destabilising the partnership. DK Shivakumar's statement comes days after HD Kumaraswamy blamed his predecessor Siddaramaiah for the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

DK Shivakumar's reaction to JDS-Congress coalition:

"I have no interest in discussing or talking about the issue of a closed chapter or who is responsible for destabilising the coalition government. Go ahead and ask them only who said it," Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

What Kumaraswamy said about the coalition?

While pointing the blame at his predecessor, Kumaraswamy had said that Siddaramaiah wanted to become the leader of Opposition, hence, he toppled the coalition government in the state. Speaking from Mysuru, he further accused Siddaramaiah of ruining the lives of 23 Congress ministers and added that the latter is responsible for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power in the state. The tension between both the leaders escalated after Kumaraswamy stated that the Congress leader had met the BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Reacting to the recent Income Tax raids in Karnataka at the residents of close aides of Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy had said, "Siddaramaiah is responsible for this. Raids were conducted soon after he met Yediyurappa. Siddaramaiah is power-hungry." Reacting to the statements, Shivakumar said that Congress is only interested in serving the people of the state and empowering the party. "That is why I do not want to talk about an issue that is closed," he said.

What Congress leader Siddaramaiah had said?

The reaction from Kumaraswamy came after Siddaramaiah was quoted calling JD(S) a 'sinking party'. The Congress leader had also said that people will never vote for JD(S). In fact, Siddaramaiah himself was once a member of JD(S) before joining Congress in 2005.

