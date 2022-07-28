Following the heated exchange that took place between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani after Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha Member, Ravi Kishan claimed that Gandhi was angry and the whole Congress MPs were in a mood to fight.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Sonia Gandhi and Smirti Irani's face-off, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan said that the BJP was protesting against Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the latter's "Rashtrapatni" remark.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did this knowingly by calling President Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' because it is his old habit and later he says 'I do not know the language, I am from Bengal'. That’s why we wanted him and the congress party to apologise. Because we are hurt," Ravi Kishan told Republic.

On Sonia Gandhi confronting Union Minister Smriti Irani, he said, "Today Congress was in the mood to fight. Sonia Gandhi was angry. She came near the minister’s chair. She is not supposed to come. There are some Rules of Parliament. Smriti Ji was sitting on her chair, and she came there to fight (with her). She started fighting and scolding. She was angry," Ravi Kishan said.

On how the situation was handled, he said, "Our Prime Minister does not teach us to fight or disrespect. Congress can disrespect a woman, but we cannot. Sonia Gandhi is a woman, so we did not disrespect her."

Sonia Gandhi loses cool

As per sources, Gandhi approached Rama Devi, who chaired the session, to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Congress in LS. At that juncture, Smriti Irani, who was standing nearby, intervened. An MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me."

Sources revealed that BJP MPs also came there and started raising the slogan 'Sonia Gandhi Maafi Mango' (Sonia Gandhi apologise).

Regarding this incident, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media, "Sonia Gandhi herself came up to one of her senior members Rama Devi to find out and one of our members approached there and she said, 'You don't talk to me'. Putting a member of Parliament down in the House shows, instead of remorse from the highest leader of the Congress party, we find greater and greater aggression".

Notably, this comes following Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' snowballed into a major controversy with Union Minister Smriti Irani raising the issue in Lok Sabha.

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Congress in LS, Irani recalled that various leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party had repeatedly insulted Murmu since her candidature for the President's post was announced. Amid a vociferous protest by BJP MPs in the House, she directly addressed Sonia Gandhi and demanded her apology.