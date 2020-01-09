It's 'Demon Rule' In Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, God Has To Intervene: BJP

On Thursday, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao hit out at Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee alleging that there is a 'demon rule' in the state of West Bengal. In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Reacting to this incident BJP's Rao hit out at the state government saying that it wasn't even "military rule in the state but demon rule instead."

Read: SFI protests against BJP's Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati, stalls lecture on CAA

"In West Bengal, we have been witnessing how democracy is repeatedly murdered. Gupta was confined in a room in order to prevent him from giving a speech in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). This signals not just some kind of military but a demon rule in West Bengal," said GVL Narasimha Rao.

Read: BJP demands apology from Mamata over Swapan Dasgupta being gheraoed by a mob in WB

'Mamata rule will end soon'

GVL also alleged that people were being restricted from raising slogans in favour of Lord Ram and processions for immersion of Goddess Durga idols were being stalled in the state. "Freedom of speech is only for people who speak in favour of violence and anti-national forces. Voices of nationalism are not allowed to be heard in West Bengal," he said. "Every time when such misdeeds exceed a particular level, a God has to intervene. Thus, Mamata rule has to end very soon," he added.

Read: WATCH: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta talks about ongoing violence in West Bengal over CAA

Swapan Dasgupta stalled

Narrating the incident to Republic TV, Dasgupta said that as soon as he reached the campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau allegedly said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore. The BJP leader also tweeted about the incident. "After the gates were closed, the mob gathered outside, they tried to attack me. The university can call the Police. I don't know what they want," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta held hostage at Viswa Bharti University allegedly by SFI members