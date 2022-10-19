On Wednesday, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami along with other All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders staged a hunger strike in Chennai against their eviction from the state Assembly. However, they were later detained by Chennai police while holding the protest.

Even after Chennai police denied permission to stage a protest citing law and order issues, AIADMK MLAs led by their new Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami staged a hunger strike at Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during the hunger strike, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “DMK has been abusing their power and this is a murder of democracy. We will protest until we get justice.”

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | AIADMK cadres protest against the Tamil Nadu government, leaders including D Jayakumar detained by police



Following the arrest of Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders on Wednesday, the party workers resorted to road-roko in Tamil Nadu's Gingee.

On Tuesday, Edappadi K Palaniswami’s MLAs were evicted from Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after they created a ruckus over seating arrangements during the second day of the ongoing session in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Notably, the AIADMK had submitted representations to Speaker Appavu to replace former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with RB Udhayakumar as the Opposition’s deputy leader and sought the expulsion of OPS and MLAs supporting him.

AIADMK Rift Grows

On Monday, the rift in AIADMK escalated as the E Palaniswami-led group stayed away from the Tamil Nadu Assembly as O Panneerselvam retained his position as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition. As per the present seating arrangement, both EPS and OPS sit in the front row together in their capacity as the LoP and Deputy LoP respectively.

However, after expelling OPS from AIADMK, EPS urged Speaker M Appavu to recognize his supporter and former Minister RB Udayakumar as the Deputy LoP. OPS too submitted letters to the Speaker opposing this arguing that he remains a member of the party as the SC is hearing his plea.

Speaking to media on Monday, OPS said, "We're attending the Tamil Nadu Assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. Why did they (EPS faction) not attend today's session"? Apart from OPS and EPS, VK Sasikala is also seeking to take charge of AIADMK. At present, the party has 65 MLAs in the state Assembly.