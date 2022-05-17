'It's Fountain, Not Shivling': Owaisi Says 'Baba' Has Not Been Found In Gyanvapi Mosque

On the claims of 'Shivling' being found in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that baba has not been found and said that it is a fountain. Asserting that every Masjid has a fountain, he asked why the claim was not raised by the court's commissioner.

"Baba has not been found. Masjid committee is saying that it's a fountain, not shivling. Every masjid has this fountain. Why the claim was not raised by the commissioner of the Court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act. It's an attack on Muslims. The Court commissioner didn't say anything. They didn't submit the survey report and court-ordered barricading of the site. Is it a joke?" Owaisi asked while speaking to ANI.

He added, "You say us to leave mosque, hijab and then halal meat. Should we stop breathing now? Babri masjid, gyanvapi masjid will always be masjid."

His reaction came after the Varanasi court ordered the district administration to seal a pond in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex after counsels representing the Temple side said that a Shivling was found during the videography survey which was mandated by the court.

Muslims not ready to lose another mosque: Owaisi

Earlier, Owaisi said that Muslims are not ready to lose another mosque. "When I was 19-20 years old, the Babri Masjid was snatched from us, and inshallah, we will not allow this to happen with children of the age group," he said in a tweet.

Referring to right-wing Hindu outfits, the Hyderabad MP said, "We know your tactics and we will not allow you to sting again."

"Ramzan is over and the walls of Mosques are longing for people, who had offered namaz at the home of the God for 30 days. The mosques in villages and localities should be kept alive as evil forces want to deprive us of our culture. They should get the message that the Muslims are not ready to lose a mosque in India again," Owaisi said.

Image: ANI/PTI