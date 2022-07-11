Its Goa Unit Broken, Congress Blames BJP; Says 'they're Short Of MLAs For Pres Polls' 

Amid defection buzz, Congress on Monday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the crisis in their Goa unit. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the saffron party is taking 'more MLAs' as they are short of legislators for Presidential polls.

"They (BJP) have done it earlier in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh also and are doing it now also. Earlier also they toppled our government. Now to make their government strong (in Goa) they are taking more MLAs. They are doing this as they are short of MLAs for Presidential polls," Kharge said.

The Goa Congress faced an uncomfortable situation on Sunday when five of its MLAs - Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik and Rajesh Faldesai- went incommunicado, sparking rumours that they might go to the saffron party. Notably, these MLAs attended the Assembly session on Monday.

'Congress has nothing to do, doing blame-game drama': Goa CM

Reacting to the developments, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has refuted the charge and said that the BJP doesn't need anyone as they have a stable government with 25 MLAs. "Since they (Congress) have nothing to do, they are doing this blame-game drama," he said.

BJP Goa unit spokesperson Savio Rodrigues told Republic that said that they have a strong government and have numbers. "If today, Congress leaders want to consider joining the BJP then it is up to the senior BJP leaders in the state and Centre," he said.

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the BJP wants to destroy the democracy of the country. "They are against the Constitution...The truth is they were not involved in the freedom movement so they do not know the real value of freedom," he said.

Lobo, who has been sacked as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, claimed that there is nothing wrong with the party. Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat and party MLA Rajesh Faldesai asserted that they are with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress has filed petitions with Goa Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar seeking disqualification of Lobo and Kamat.