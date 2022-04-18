'It's His Decision': Nitish Kumar On Prashant Kishor's Proposed Move To Congress

In a political development, poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Prashant Kishor could be set to join Congress in the coming days, or at the very least be handed a key responsibility on the Congress' behalf for the Gujarat assembly elections. Kishor, who masterminded Mamata Banerjee's election moves in West Bengal and also that of DMK's MK Stalin, met some of the top leaders of the Congress party at the residence of the party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. Reacting to this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now said that Kishor joining sides with Congress is his decision alone.

Having worked together earlier, reports claimed that Nitish Kumar had earlier agreed to have a chat with Prashant Kishor. It is noteworthy that Kishor was a key part of the Janata Dal (United) winning the 2015 Bihar assembly election as part of the Mahagathbandhan at the time. Following this, he formally joined the party but the two parted ways not long after. Now, with reports claiming Kishor of joining hands with Congress, Kumar said that ‘he could go anywhere he wanted to.

“It's a person’s wish where he wants to go. I have personal relations with him. The last time we met, he enquired about my health and we had a chat. But politically, everyone has a choice and he can decide where he wants to go, it’s his decision,” Bihar CM told reporters. CM Kumar also mentioned how Kishor had already approached many major parties including the BJP, TRP and NCP after working with JDU.

Prashant Kishor meets top Congress leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi

The talks came after Prashant Kishor held a meeting with some of the top leaders of the Congress party. Congress leaders namely Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken arrived at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Election strategist Prashant Kishor was present at the residence, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal.

In a major political scoop, Republic TV had learnt in March that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will be accorded a major role in the Congress party in the run-up to the elections in Gujarat. Even as Kishor has worked with the Congress party in the past in the Punjab assembly elections in 2017, the coming-together of both in the 2022 Punjab polls resulted in a break-up with the election tactician citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life. This decision came after having worked with CM Mamata Banerjee for the West Bengal elections. Kishor gained prominence in strategising for elections after his association with PM Modi before the 2014 General Elections.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI