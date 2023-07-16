It's Kejriwal Vs Khattar On Delhi Deluge After AAP Blames Haryana For Floods

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, slammed the Delhi government for blaming his state for the floods in Delhi. Speaking at a press conference, Khattar said that it is Haryana that fulfills the water requirements of the national capital during scarcity. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that Delhi has not witnessed rains for the last few days and that the deluge in the national capital is due to mismanagement of the Hathnikund and ITO barrage in Haryana which caused the rise in Yamuna river.

During the press conference, Khattar said that there has been record-breaking rainfall this year in northern India and hit out at the Delhi government for blaming the Haryana government when tragedy struck. "This episode of blame game that has begun is neither in favour of humanity nor in favour of the nation," Khattar said. Dismissing the claims of water released from the Hathnikund barrage, the Haryana CM explained the science behind a naturally formed river and man-made canals to AAP.

"Haryana won't be defamed so easily, we have our own identity and we never harm others," Khattar further said adding that his state supplies water to Delhi during the summer. "Today Delhi has a share of 750 cusecs (1 cusec = 28 liters) but we offer them 1070 cusecs. We keep two barrages ready which is not their share. The Supreme Court said that the Delhi government will pay for the extra water. But look at the shamelessness of the Delhi government, it never pays for the extra water," Khattar alleged.

"My condolences to the people affected by the floods in Delhi. We will do whatever help we can, but we will not sprinkle salt on their suffering by doing politics on this issue," he further said.

AAP alleges conspiracy behind Delhi floods

The AAP leaders claim that the water was released from the Hathnikund barrage and the gates of the ITO barrage were deliberately closed to stop the flow of the Yamuna river. As many as 32 gates of the ITO barrage are under the control of the Haryana irrigation department. On the allegations of the gates of the barrage being shut deliberately, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi said that the silt from the river caused the jamming of the gates.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Sunday, posted a tweet sharing a letter from the Delhi government to Haryana asking for the transfer of control of the ITO Barrage. "With great difficulty, the BJP accepted that the ITO barrage belongs to the Haryana government of the BJP," Bharadwaj tweeted. "Look, last year itself we told the Haryana government that its gates are jammed. Is the letter also fake?"

On the Hathnikund Barrage, Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said, "From Hathnikund, water goes to 3 places Delhi, Haryana and UP. Even though in Delhi the water level was crossing the danger mark, not a single drop of water was diverted to Haryana and UP, why?" "Was it because these two states are BJP ruled? BJP must answer...was this a conspiracy against people of Delhi?" she questioned.