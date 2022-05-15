Last Updated:

It's More Important For PM To Speak On A Film Than On Genocide Of Kashmiri Pandits: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed PM Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists, saying speaking about a movie is more important to him than speaking on the "genocide of Kashmiri Pandits".

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Modi

Image: PTI/ANI


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists, saying speaking about a movie is more important to him than speaking on the "genocide of Kashmiri Pandits".

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

Tagging a video of the slain government official's wife to his tweet, Gandhi urged the prime minister to take responsibility for the security and bring peace to Kashmir.

"It is more important for the prime minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits," Gandhi said in an apparent reference to 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

Terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of the BJP, the former Congress chief alleged.

"Mr Prime Minister, take responsibility for security and try to bring peace," Gandhi said. PTI ASK NSD NSD

READ | At Chintan Shivir, clamour grows for Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress chief amid crisis
READ | Rahul Gandhi's former aide Divya Spandana lashes out at Karnataka Congress leaders
READ | Rajasthan: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena detained in Udaipur ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit
READ | Hardik Patel to quit Congress? Meeting with Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Vadra to decide future

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, Kashmir
First Published:
COMMENT