'It's Now Selection In Congress, Not Election', Alleges J&K NSUI State VP Post Resignation

Major Setback for National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Jammu & Kashmir as Vice President Vishal Kotwal resigned. Kotwal who has been appointed as State vice president of J&K NSUI- the student wing of the Congress party sent his resignation to the National President. Kotwal said that Rahul Gandhi vision to give the opportunity to common being overruled by vested interests.

"Congress talks about Internal Democracy, unfortunately, I have to resign because it's now selection, not election", he added

While speaking to Republic TV NSUI members talks about the resignation and alleged that Nepotism & Monopoly has taken over the party.

What happened with us shows they installed their own person. National President Neeraj Kundan came for his membership fee submission, this shows everything. Nepotism & Monopoly has taken over the party, they said.

They further accused that Ground level workers have to either shut their mouth or resign and questioned Where is 'Aatamachintan' (Self Introspection) which Congress calls for after every loss in the elections. We were hopeful of Centre leadership taking a positive decision. Workers stood against this management. People here are trying to end internal democracy so that they can stop new leaders

New J K NSUI president

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed a Youth leader from district Doda Sunny Parihar as the new president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) J&K unit. On this occasion, students from various Universities and Colleges were present and welcomed the new president with great enthusiasm. Former minister Raman Bhalla, Nation president NSUI Neeraj Kundan, DDC member from Poonch and Congress leader Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary was also present on the occasion. They felicitated the new NSUI president.

