It's Official! Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Himachal Pradesh CM On December 11

After Congress finalised Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's name as its Chief Minister pick for Himachal Pradesh, he has now been officially made the CM designate, at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in the presence of Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and others.

Pratibha Singh, who was also one of the contenders for the top post, was visibly upset during the official appointment. Meanwhile, Mukesh Agnihotri has been officially appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister- designate. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 11 at 11 am.

After officially becoming the CM-designate, Sukhu addressed the media, and stated, "I am personally grateful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. I come from an ordinary family and from there I started my political career. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state."

The CM designate added, "Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me."

Moments ago, some of Pratibha Singh's supporters raised slogans stating 'Congress High Command is sold out' in order to express their anger over Pratibha Singh not being picked for the CM post. They have firmly demanded that the party should reconsider their decision and pick Pratibha as the next CM. However, they do not have a problem with Mukesh Agnihotri being picked as the Deputy CM and are happy about Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya being picked for a ministerial post. The supporters were also seen blocking cars outside the hotel, despite heavy police deployment.

Ironically, Sukhu was picked for the CM post moments after he stated that he is not in the race for CM chair and has never desired the post, adding that he is an honest Congress worker and will abide by the party’s decision. Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election.

“I was never in the race, neither yesterday nor today nor even in the future. I am a Congress worker and have always worked as a party worker. I have never desired a post. Congress had made me state party chief. The party gave me a lot and it's my duty to abide by their order,” Sukhu said.

He further added, "Himachal Pradesh will have the most stable government of Congress. Apart from the 40 party MLAs, three more MLAs have extended their support to us. We will form a government with 43 MLAs. Congress is standing strong. It is now possible that 7-8 MLAs of BJP might join Congress."