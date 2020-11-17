'It's Political': Pradeep Bhandari Decodes BJP's Crucial Role In Bihar Govt Formation

The latest edition of 'It's Political' discusses the formation of the new NDA government in Bihar and its implications on the political scenario in 2024.

Watch the video above as Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, decodes the superior performance of BJP in the recently concluded Bihar assembly election. He also decodes how BJP has an upper hand over JD(U) in Bihar after 15 years.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 & November 7 - with the counting of votes on November 10. The polls witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. In the end, it turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

While Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the 7th term, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.