'It's The Wish Of Nitish Kumar': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Sends Message On Opposition Unity

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday responded to opposition unity and clearly said that it is a time taking process and won't happen immediately. He indicated that framing opposition's unity is not a cup of tea and that bringing various political parties with various principles on one stage will take time.

Pawar, while addressing an event in Maharashtra said, "We are trying for it (to bring together Opposition parties). It won't happen immediately but I think in the next 3 to 4 months of discussion this can be done." The latest statement from the Nationalist Congress Party president has come amid Congress party's invitation to top political leaders from various parties to showcase the strength of opposition during the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister on May 20.

Referring to the statement of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pawar hinted at his firm decision to work on opposition unity, saying, "It's the wish of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that we should come together for a meeting. Its date is not yet decided but whenever it happens I will be there."

We are working to give BJP's alternative to the people: Pawar

Pawar, however, reiterated that common people want an alternative to the present leadership, but at present time, there is no single party, which can take responsibility to bring change. He said, "People want change and to bring that change there is no single party that can take responsibility for the entire country."

"Many Opposition political parties have their government in various states, for example Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. So we are thinking that we all should be in touch with such leaders and if possible try to work on a common minimum programme and give alternative to the people," the NCP president said.

Notably, Sharad Pawar is among those top leaders, who have been invited at the oath-taking ceremony of the next chief minister of Karnataka. He too confirmed that he will be sharing the stage with other opposition leaders at the swearing-in ceremony on May 20 in Karnataka, saying, "I received a call from the Congress President regarding the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM. He said several top leaders were invited and also requested me to attend the ceremony. Therefore, I will go to Karnataka tomorrow to attend the oath-taking ceremony."

After the thumping victory of the Congress in Karnataka Assembly elections, the opposition parties have started voicing for the opposition's unity ahead of 2024 general elections to tackle the BJP and give an alternative alliance to the people of India.

In the process, several top leaders, including Nitish Kumar (JDU), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT), Lalu Yadav (RJD), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Farooq Abdullah (J&K NC) among others have talked about forming an alliance, uniting like-minded political parties which want to create an alternative to the present ruling party BJP.