'It's Too Much': Punjab CM Mann Turns Sarcastic About Governor Cancelling assembly Session

After the Punjab Government faced a major embarrassment as Governor Banwarilal Purohit canceled the special session summoned by the state government to move a confidence motion, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said it was 'too much'.

The Punjab Chief Minister tweeted that the Governor or President's consent before any session of the Legislature is a formality and that the turning down of his request to summon the assembly was unprecedented. He added sarcastically that the Governor would next ask for all speeches to be approved by himself too.

Gov/Presi consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no Presi/Gov ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC and speaker. Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him.its too much — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 23, 2022

A day earlier, AAP legislators took out a march in protest against the cancellation of the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Carrying placards with messages of "Stop murder of democracy" and "Operation Lotus murdabad'", the party MLAs slammed the Congress and the BJP for allegedly being hand in glove and working against holding the session. The AAP legislators, however, were stopped from moving towards the Governor's residence. Police had put up barricades around one km from the Vidhan Sabha complex. From the spot where barricades had been put up, the Punjab Raj Bhavan is over 2 km away.

Punjab Guv withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

On September 21, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew his order summoning a special Assembly session for September 22 for the AAP government to move a confidence motion. The Raj Bhavan cited the absence of specific rules on summoning the Assembly for considering only a confidence motion.

The decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached the governor, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government. The AAP government in Punjab had sought the special session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

