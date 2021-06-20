IUML Dubs Assam CM's 'two Child Policy' As Anti-secular; 'dictator In Hitlerian Fashion'

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen criticised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'two-child policy' and remarked that it was not only discriminatory in nature but was also anti-secular and unconstitutional. Remarking that the Assam CM had posed himself as a 'dictator in a Hitlerian fashion' while making the announcement on the population control and women empowerment policy, the IUML president claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma 'seemed to be deriving pleasure in dividing the people and destroying the family life.'

IUML condemns Assam CM's 'anti-secular' policy

Condemning the alleged 'discriminatory policy' of the Assam CM, IUML president Mohideen claimed that Assam CM Himanta had reportedly said that families with more than two children, mostly Muslims, would not be entitled to government benefits, employment or to contest in local body elections while members of SC and ST are allegedly exempted from the same. Further, the IUML president called on 'secular democratic forces' in the country to condemn Assam CM;'s policy and urge him to withdraw it.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma decided to implement strategies of population control to regulate the population growth in the state. On Saturday, the Chief Minister said the Assam government will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. He clarified that the two-child policy benefits will not be available in all the schemes in Assam as many schemes are offered by the Centre.

"There are some schemes for which we cannot impose the two-child policy, like availing free admission in schools and colleges, or houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference. "But, in case of some schemes, say if a housing scheme is launched by the state government, the two-child norm can be introduced. Slowly in later stages, the population norm will come in every state government scheme," he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on immigrant population in Assam

On June 10, Sarma had urged the minority community to adopt a "decent family planning policy" for population control to reduce poverty, which leads to shrinking of living space and consequent land encroachment when he spoke about the recent evictions in three districts. He was also frank in saying that the immigrant Muslim community had large families adding to the woes of the population growth and poverty. Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks did not go down well with Congress and the AIUDF, leading to sharp criticisms by the opposition over his remarks.