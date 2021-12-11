IUML Leader Dubs Marriage Between Kerala Minister Riyas And CM's Daughter As 'adultery'

In a shocking comment, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Abdurahiman Kallayi on Friday lashed out at the Kerala Government calling the marriage between CPI(M) leader PA Mohammed Riyas and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter 'adultery'. The remark came at a rally organized by the IUML in Kozhikode against the government’s decision to appoint members of the Kerala Waqf Board through the Public Service Commission (PSC). Questioning the legitimacy of the marriage between Riyas and Veena (Vijayan's daughter), the IUML state secretary said that people should have the courage to call their union 'adultery' and 'illegitimate'.

"DYFI’s former all-India president (Riyas) is a puthiyapla (bridegroom) from my region. Who is his wife? Was it a marriage? (It was) adultery. We should have the courage to say that. We should have courage like C H Muhammed Koya (late IUML leader and former CM),” he said during the public meeting.

Kallayi tells workers to protest against the marriage

Raking up religion and 'spirituality', Abdurahiman Kallayi stated that 'true Muslims' are those who practice the Muslim religious customs. Renouncing the idea of 'communism' in Islam he said, "Spirituality is the basic tenet of the Muslim community and true Muslims are those who practice the Muslim religious customs."

"The communists are not living in the Islamic way," he added, urging Indian Union Muslim League workers to show courage to protest against the marriage of the duo.

It is important to mention that the marriage between Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan and Kerala Tourism Minister Muhammed Riyas was solemnized at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister. The two got married on June 15, 2020, under the Special Marriage Act.

Meanwhile, after receiving massive backlash for his statement, Abdurahiman Kallayi has issued an apology saying that he did not want to hurt anyone 'personally'. The leader has claimed that he was referring to the 'religious outlook' on the personal life and did not intend to hurt anyone's family. "I also express my sincere regret over the incident," Kallayi said.

Image: Facebook/PTI