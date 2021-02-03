IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty Resigns From Lok Sabha; Likely To Contest Kerala Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly election due in April-May this year, IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikutty resigned from his Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. The Malappuram MP handed over his resignation letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of other IUML leaders. Speculation is rife that he is all set to contest the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. Having 18 MLAs in the state Assembly, the IUML is a key constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

He was a long-serving MLA before being elected to the Lower House of Parliament in 2017 by winning a by-election necessitated by the demise of former Union Minister E Ahamed. Kunhalikutty has been elected as an MLA 7 times- Malappuram (1982, 1987), Kuttippuram (1991,1996, 2001) and Vengara (2011, 2016). Moreover, he has served as the Industries Minister during multiple UDF dispensations including the previous government led by Oommen Chandy.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP, PK Kunhalikutty tenders his resignation from his membership of the Lok Sabha. He vacated his post ahead of contesting the Assembly polls in Kerala.



Political scenario in Kerala

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam.

For the Assembly polls, Congress has appointed an Election Management and Strategy Committee headed by Chandy to discuss matters pertaining to electioneering, coordination and formulation of election strategies. Moreover, a 40-member Pradesh Election Committee has been constituted comprising members such as K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran, KC Venugopal, Kodikunnil Suresh, AK Antony, Mullappally Ramachandran, PC Chacko, Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala and Chandy. While both Chandy and Chennithala will contest the Assembly polls, a CM face will be finalised only if UDF wins a majority.

