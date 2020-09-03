J&K Administration Disallows PDP Leaders From Convening A Meeting, Leaders Sent Back

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday disallowed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its first meeting post revocation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5 last year.

The PDP leaders who were disallowed from attending the meeting include Naeem Akhtar, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Waheed Rehman Para, Khurshid Alam, Aijaz Mir, and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat. These leaders were stopped by the Jammu and Kashmir police from leaving their residences to attend a party meeting that was scheduled at 11 am.

A spokesperson of the PDP said the meeting had been called to discuss several important issues including party president Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention under the PSA (Public Security Act). However, he said, leaders were not allowed to attend the meeting.

Close aid of Mehbooba Mufti and former Education and Works Minister, Naeem Akhter while sharing a video on twitter said, “Despite being free on paper and in govt submissions in HC and SC, PDP leadership continues to be under illegal detention, without any official orders. “I wasn’t allowed to attend the PDP meeting nor were any of my colleagues.” Akhtar wrote on twitter while sharing its video. Another senior leader of PDP and former minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura was too not allowed by policemen.

“Exposed!! Administration that brazenly lied and misled Hon’ble High Court. General Secretary GNL Hanjura not allowed to proceed further to attend the party meeting,” J&K PDP wrote on Twitter.

Read: PDP Leaders Demand Visitation Rights For Mehbooba Mufti, Cite Constitutional Entitlements

Read: P Chidambaram Pans Human Rights Situation In J&K, Demands Mehbooba Mufti's Release

Most of the PDP leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, were detained by the government coinciding with the Parliament revoking J&K’s special status and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, with the legislature, and Ladakh, without a legislature, in August 2019. While most of the leaders have been released since then, Mehbooba Mufti continues to remain under detention.

The PSA dossier prepared by the police against 60-year-old Mehbooba mentions her tweets in the run-up to abrogation of Article 370 citing “lynchings” and “highway blockade” among others. It also accuses her of promoting separatism corroborated by ‘several confidential reports’ filed by agencies. The dossier also cites Mehbooba’s political journey especially the last 10 years for ‘provocative statements’ that led to ‘incitement of violence.’

It also terms the creation of the PDP as ‘dubious.’ “Green color of party flag reflects radical origin,” it adds. She has also been accused of making anti-national statements and extending support to organizations like Jamaat-e-Islamia J&K, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Pertinently, in the last more than a month, the National Conference has held a series of meetings over political developments in J&K. NC has also announced the launch of a joint political struggle with other mainstream parties including the People’s Democratic Party for the restoration of Art 370 and 35 A and its statehood.

Read: 'BJP Validating Jinnah's Two-nation Theory': Mehbooba Mufti In Latest Charge

Read: 'It's High Time Mehbooba Mufti Is Released': Rahul Gandhi Wants PDP Boss' Detention Over