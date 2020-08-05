J&K Administration Foils Crucial Meeting To Be Held At Farooq Abdullah's Residence

The Jammu and Kashmir administration foiled a crucial meeting of mainstream political leaders in Srinagar that was scheduled to be held at the residence of President, National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah as no participant was allowed to reach the venue on Wednesday. The leaders from diverse political parties including People Democratic Party, Congress, CPI (M), JKPM, PDF, and others were scheduled to attend the meeting today, which was being held a year after the abrogation of Article 370.

The meeting had been called at senior Abdullah's residence at Gupkar road, where on August 4, 2019 ‘Gupkar declaration’ was formed jointly by all the Jammu and Kashmir parties vowing to protect the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

'The meeting is not being allowed'

However, the road leading to the residence of Abdullah was sealed with pools of barbed wire and no public and private movement was allowed. The mainstream leaders who were scheduled to attend the meeting said they had been placed under house detention and were asked not to venture out of their places.

To vent his anger, Vice-president, NC, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter, he tweeted: “One year on, this is Gupkar road today - police vehicles opposite our gates, concertina wire strung across the road at regular intervals and no vehicles allowed. My father had called a meeting of leaders of mainstream parties to deliberate on the current situation.” “Clearly the meeting is not being allowed to go ahead. The BJP gets to announce a 15-day celebration to mark 5th Aug and a handful of us aren’t allowed to meet in my father’s lawn. So much for BJP national leaders wondering why there is no political activity”, Omar tweeted.

The NC leader said the authorities were “still too afraid” to allow them to meet or carry out any normal political activity. “One year later the authorities are still too afraid to allow us to meet much less carry out any normal political activity. This fear speaks volumes about the true situation on the ground in Kashmir,” Omar Abdullah said in another tweet. Iltija Mufti said, “prolonged enforced silence” would not “suppress” the emotions of the people of the valley forever.

“A year ago, we witnessed how a majoritarian govt mutilated and robbed JK in broad daylight. Seasons may have changed but the betrayal will never be forgiven or forgotten. Prolonged enforced silence won’t suppress emotions forever,” Iltija posted on her mother Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle.

While speaking to Republic TV, CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said he was asked not to move out of his home today. “Is this the normalcy which the government is claiming about. How can you claim normalcy when the leaders are not even being allowed even to participate in a meeting or venture out of their homes. This is no normalcy,” he opined.

(Image credits: PTI)