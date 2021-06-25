J&K All-party Meeting: 'Did Not Get Concrete Assurances From PM' Says CPIM Leader

Jammu and Kashmir senior CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami claimed that the Union Territory leaders did not get any solid assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the all-party meeting held on Thursday.

Tarigami was quoted by ANI saying, "The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped without consultation with the people. The Prime Minister and Home Minister heard our concerns, demands, and aspirations today. We apprised them of our issues. Unfortunately, we did not get any concrete assurances from them."

Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory. pic.twitter.com/AEyVGQ1NGy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

However, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "It was a good meeting, a good initiative. The Prime Minister heard all leaders. In response to them. Let us move ahead."

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that he was not happy with the government because of the August 5 decision and that his faith was 'broken'. He put faith in the Supreme Court concerning the abrogation of Article 370. Farooq Abdullah backed Omar and said," Building trust in Jammu and Kashmir was necessary."

Meanwhile, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti said "talks were in a positive spirit". Talking about his inputs in the meeting, she added, "People of J&K are in a bad state, they're angry. The unconstitutional, illegal & immoral way Art 370 was removed isn't acceptable to people. We'll struggle for Article 370, it's our right."

PM Modi-led Kashmir Meet

In a first meeting since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi invited top Kashmiri political parties like NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting held on June 24 at 3 PM was chaired by PM Modi and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh were also invited. During a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, the Prime Minister patiently heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants.

(With ANI Inputs)