J&K: As Rajnath Singh Indicates Axing Of AFSPA, PDP Accuses Centre Of 'double Standards'

Reacting to the Raksha Mantri's announcement of the desire of the Tri-Services chief to abrogate Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the central government of double standards, questioning that ''if the government has been claiming that the situation in the state is normal, then why is AFSPA still in force and why is it not being removed.'' The people of Jammu and Kashmir also want the act to be removed, he added.

Accusing the central government of double standards, PDP's Spokesperson Variender Singh Sonu said, "The BJP-led Union government claims that the situation is normal in J&K. Going by this, they should remove AFSPA which is also the demand of the people of J&K. Either admit the situation is normal or it is not. There can’t be double standards. If you cannot remove AFSPA, admit it to the people that you are unable to normalise the situation (Sic)."

Tri-services chief wants AFSPA to go from J&K at the earliest: Rajnath Singh

Meanwhile, in a major announcement on Saturday in Guwahati, Raksha Manthri Rajnath Singh indicated about the intention of the tri-services chief to remove the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state of Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest possible time. He said that the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force are looking for favourable conditions in the state to remove special powers given to the Armed Forces. "The tri-services chief desire the creation of favourable conditions for the AFSPA to be abrogated in J&K. The conditions in the state are responsible for the continuation of AFSPA in the state of J&K and not the armed forces."

Assam | It's no small thing that for the last 3-4 years, the work of removing AFSPA is being done in the northeastern states. Recently AFSPA was completely removed from 23 dist of Assam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the felicitation ceremony of 1971 War Veterans in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/9u7oIIFK3g — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Moreover, he also referred to the abrogation of AFSPA in the North-Eastern states after improving the law and order conditions in the respective states. "It's no small thing that for the last 3-4 years, the work of removing AFSPA is being done in the northeastern states. Recently AFSPA was completely removed from 23 districts of Assam," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the felicitation ceremony of 1971 War Veterans in Guwahati. He added that AFSPA was removed from 15 police stations in Manipur and Nagaland. ''That in itself means a lot. This is the result of durable peace and stability in this area,'' Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Image: ANI, Facebook/VARIENDER SINGH SONY J&K VP