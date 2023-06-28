J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Begins 'internal Exercise'

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has initiated an 'internal exercise' for the upcoming Assembly elections in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir where polls are slated to take place for the first time later this year. The recent core committee meetings of the BJP's J-K unit were also focused on the preparation for upcoming polls.

Sources close to the J-K unit of the BJP informed Republic that the saffron camp has begun its internal exercise to finalise the name of probable candidates for upcoming Assembly elections. “In each constituency, around 5 probable candidates are being shortlisted for the elections," the source said.

"The party's core committee has gone through various internal surveys which were conducted at grassroots level and received feedback from workers about their respective constituencies. The exercise is being conducted for all 90 seats of J&K,” the source said.

Focus on non-performing constituencies

Another source close to the party in J&K claimed that BJP is majorly focusing on 63 constituencies where it faced defeat during the 2014 Assembly polls. "Steps are being taken to ensure that ground is created for BJP to gain votes in those constituencies. There have been multiple surveys conducted before and after delimitation and the results of these surveys have varied as post delimitation, the scenario and dynamics of many constituencies have changed to a large extent,” he added.

A core committee member mentioned that the final decision will be taken when the poll schedule is announced. The formation of an alliance by the opposition parties will also decide the next strategic move of the BJP for J&K polls. The Assembly polls will be held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had 87 seats, including the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which had four seats. However, after carving out Ladakh as a separate Union Territory, the total number of seats in the J&K Legislative Assembly was reduced to 83. After the delimitation process, seven seats were increased, taking the total number of seats to 90.