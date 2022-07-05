J&K: Azad Camp’s Vikar Rasool Wani Frontrunner As Congress Plans Leadership Change

The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir is considering a change in leadership and for the same, several names are under consideration. Sources privy to the development said that former legislator Vikar Rasool Wani is the front runner for the post as his appointment can pacify the Ghulab Nabi Azad camp and he is a young face of Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources confirmed that for change of leadership several names are under consideration including those from the Azad Camp and Ghulam Ahmad Mir Camp. The Azad Camp had suggested Vikar Rasool Wani, GM Saroori, and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed as J&K Congress chief while the GA Mir Camp is batting for Tariq Hameed Karra. The name of Saifuddin Soz also came into consideration but he is not keen to take the post.

Sources say that Vikar Rasool Wani could be the name Congress can bet upon for many reasons including him being a Muslim face that can help them settle both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

“He is a young face for Congress in Jammu and Kashmir; his appointment can help Congress to be “United” Congress as this will bring Azad group back within the party. The decision is yet to be taken, but we will accept it wholeheartedly,” said a Congress leader.

Sources in Congress say that incumbent president GA Mir held two meetings with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC J&K Affairs In-charge Rajani Patil in New Delhi and the agenda of discussion was “change in guard” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Another senior Congress leader who has worked closely with Azad and Mir said, "The decision to appoint Vikar Rasool as Congress Chief may suit high command as they are bringing young faces to lead the organisation but it has to be seen if it doesn’t turn out to be what happened in Punjab; the last-minute changes ahead of the possible elections can prove dangerous for the party also”.

Congress serves notice to G23 leaders over J&K Sankalp Shivir

On June 3 this year, Congress issued a show-cause notice to Azad loyalists and former legislators Vikar Rasool Wani and GN Monga for holding a private programme at a Srinagar hotel and naming that Sankalp Shivir. It was a parallel programme to Congress' official programme in Patnitop. A two weeks time was given to the Azad loyalists to reply to the show-cause notice; however, no action was initiated then.

In November last year, senior leaders of Congress including GM Saroori, Manohar Lal, Jugal Kishore, Vikar Rasool, Mohd Amin Bhat, and others sent a clear warning to the party high command, writing to Sonia Gandhi as well as J&K affairs in-charge Rajani Patil, seeking change in J&K Congress leadership followed by several resignations from party positions.