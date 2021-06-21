J&K BJP Calls For Urgent Meeting To 'counter-strategise Against PAGD' Ahead Of PM's Meet

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said he will be meeting senior party leaders on June 22 in order to chalk out a “counter-strategy" against Gupkar Alliance. This comes ahead of the all-party meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 24. Raina further stated that the BJP leaders from across the Jammu region would discuss and deliberate all issues with a focus on the strategy to be taken to counter the Gupkar Alliance which is demanding restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 position to Jammu and Kashmir.

'Counter-strategy against Gupkar alliance': Ravinder Raina

“We have convened an emergency meeting of all prominent party leaders at Trikuta Nagar party headquarters at 11 am tomorrow (Tuesday) to chalk out the counter-strategy against Gupkar Alliance (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD which is meeting in Srinagar around the same time to discuss Centre's invitation),” Raina told PTI.

On the other hand, the PAGD will also have a meeting on Tuesday to discuss and take a call over the Centre's invitation to mainstream political parties that is scheduled on June 24. The meeting will be held at president Farooq Abdullah's residence, who is also the chairman of the alliance.

PM Modi's meeting on June 24

This will be the Prime Minister's first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Central government abrogated the state's special status and bifurcated it into UTs. The PM's meeting with the political parties from Jammu and Kashmir is part of the Centre's initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory. Raina along with former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta will be taking part in the scheduled meeting.

The PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ) is a combination of six mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir that are-- National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, People's Conference, and the Panthers Party. The leaders of all the political parties of the valley were telephonically invited by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for participation in the meeting to be held at the Prime Minister's residence in the national capital at 3 pm on June 24 (Thursday).

The invitees include four former chief ministers-- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)