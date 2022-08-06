J&K: BJP Chides Mehbooba Mufti For 'Tiranga' Remark; 'PDP Chief Shouldn't Feel Scared'

As PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sparked another row with her latest remark on the tricolour, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina asked her to hoist the national flag. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Raina reminded Mufti that she promised to uphold the Constitution of India while taking the oath as the Chief Minister in 2016. Observing that she shouldn't be worried at an increasing number of people in J&K unfurling the national flag, he called upon her to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign initiated by the Centre.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina remarked, "I want to tell Mehbooba Mufti to unfurl the tricolour on the roof of her house with pride. She should participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on the completion of 75 years of Independence. It is also her flag. When she became the CM of Jammu and Kashmir, she took an oath to uphold the Indian Constitution."

"The tricolour is visible in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir. That's why Mehbooba Mufti is worried and scared. She should not feel scared," he added.

Mehbooba Mufti sparks row

Fearmongering on the 3rd anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Mehbooba Mufti alleged that BJP will replace the tricolour in the near future. In an interaction with reporters at Srinagar, Mufti made an incredulous claim that BJP not only wants to finish off the Constitution but also make India a theocratic nation. On this occasion, she resolved to compel the Centre to restore the special status of the Union Territory and resolve the Kashmir issue.

Mehbooba Mufti opined, "I want to tell the citizens of this country that BJP will finish off the Constitution in the coming days. They will finish off the Constitution which is based on democracy and secularism and make this a religious country. And they will also change the Tiranga that you are unfurling with pride today and replace it with a saffron flag."