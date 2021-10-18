Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina has condemned the killing of four non-local labourers by terrorists in the valley on Sunday. Raina also asserted that none of the terrorists would be spared and the Union Territory will be cleared of terrorism. His statement comes after four labourers, three from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh, were shot dead by the terrorists. In addition, others were injured in three separate attacks in Srinagar, Pulwama and Kulgam districts in the past 24 hours.

Raina has alleged that the targeted attacks on labourers were a Pakistani plot in order to create fear among the people in the valley. The J&K BJP chief has said that conspiracies will be defeated and Jammu and Kashmir cleared of terrorists. In addition, he also spoke of the anti-terrorist operations carried out by security forces in the valley.

"Cowardly Pakistani terrorists have once again committed a grave crime by killing labourers who come to Kashmir to earn their livelihood. The conspiracy to target poor labourers was hatched by Pakistan to create a fear among the people," Ravinder Raina said "None of the terrorists will be spared. The BJP-led government has carried out strong action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, breaking its backbone in the valley with back-to-back successful operations by security forces. They will have to pay a heavy price for their crimes against humanity. The accounts will be settled with interest," Raina added

J&K: 2 Non-local labourers were shot dead, one injured in Kulgam

In another incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday. In addition, one more labourer was injured in the attack. Terrorist attacks have increased in the valley in the recent weeks, especially against non-Kashmiris and Kashmiri Pandits. On October 5, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a notable Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar, was shot dead. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor and a civilian were killed, while on October 7, two teachers were murdered in a downtown area of Srinagar.