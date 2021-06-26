J&K BJP Chief Hails All-party Meeting; Highlights Developments Post Abrogation Of Art 370

Nearly three days after the all-party meeting, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP held a press conference on Saturday. The saffron party's J&K unit hailed the all-party meeting and said that it was an initiative to end the political deadlock in the Union Territory. Briefing the media, J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina remarked that all those who were invited took part in the meeting. In addition, he said that the BJP put forth issues of nationalist people of J&K.

J&K BJP on all-party meeting

Ravinder Raina spoke about the projects that took place in Jammu and Kashmir and informed that he thanked Prime Minister Modi and the BJP leadership for the same. In addition, he also highlighted that daughters of Jammu and Kashmir got their rights after the abrogation of Article 370.

"We thanked PM Modi for rights of Gorkhas, Valmikis, Dalits and west Pakistan people. We also thanked him for the new phase of development which began in J&K post abrogation of Article 370," said Raina "The daughters of J&K got rights after the abrogation of Article 370. Apart from them, the Gujjar Bakkarwal and Paharis also got their rights," Raina added

Raina further spoke about the laws that came into effect after the abrogation of Article 370. The Jammu and Kashmir BJP president added that many rights like the Right to Education have been ensured after the decision. Further Raina asserted that no institutions were there in the erstwhile state in order to tackle corruption.

"The laws that are enacted by the Parliament of India including the anti-corruption laws have been enacted in Jammu and Kashmir today. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is within the jurisdiction of NHRC, NCW, NCSC. All of this happened after the abrogation of Article 370," he added

Prime Minister Modi chairs all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a crucial all-party meeting. The meeting came as a first interaction between the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019. The meeting was attended by leaders of NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party and CPM. The all-party meeting was called by the Prime Minister to discuss about political activities in the Union Territory. However, the BJP has affirmed that the abrogation of Article 370 will not be rolled back. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also remarked that the meeting was held in a cordial environment and that all leaders expressed allegiance to the Constitution of India.

The MoS also revealed that PM Modi took suggestions and listened to all stakeholders seriously. Moreover, the Prime Minister also pushed for ensuring that democracy reaches the grassroots in J&K. Apart from this, PM Modi urged all leaders to come together to ensure that development is carried out in the Union Territory and that progress reaches every community and district of Jammu and Kashmir.