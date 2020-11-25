J&K BJP Chief Lambasts PDP For Maintaining Links With Terror Outfits As NIA Arrests Para

Reacting to the arrest of the PDP youth wing President Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, Jammu & Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina has strongly criticised the Mehbooba Mufti-led party for maintaining links with Pakistan-based terror outfits. The BJP leader stated that such political leaders are the 'enemies' of the people of Kashmir. Raina's remarks come after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) placed Waheed-ur-Para under arrest for alleged links with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Ravinder Raina said, "There were authentic reports with the NIA and sufficient evidence. This was the mystery in Kashmir that on one hand, these people are in the public life as political leaders and on other hand they were having links with Pakistani terror outfits. All terrorists in the Kashmir valley want it to bleed. They are the enemies of the people of Kashmir."

"This is the reality of the political party leaders. On one hand, they are actively participating in politics, and on other hand they are joining hands with terror groups and killing innocent people. Shame on such kind of leaders and political parties and I want to congratulate NIA for such kind of brave action," he added.

The PDP Youth Wing President was arrested on Wednesday morning after two days of questioning by the NIA in connection to the ex-J&K police DSP Davinder Singh case. NIA sources have reported that Para had been aiding Hizbul activities in South Kashmir in 2019. Para was allegedly in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, state NIA sources.

NIA raids J&K NGOs for terror funding

Recently in October, NIA aunched a major crackdown on alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and conducted raids on NGOs across 10 locations in Kashmir and one in Bengaluru. According to sources, terror operations were being funded by sourcing funds from foreign countries in the name of the business, religious works, and other social works by these organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

A key-person running the concerned NGO- Khuram Parvez was raided. NIA sleuths conducted raids at four different locations in Srinagar, including Sonwar, Nawa Kadal, Nehru Park and Pratap Park area. This move occurs after the Parliament tightened the FCRA act further, limiting foreign contribution into NGOs.

