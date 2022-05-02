J&K BJP Chief Lauds Raj Thackeray Amid Loudspeaker Row; 'He Knows Maharashtra's Issues'

The loudspeaker row took a massive turn in Maharashtra after MNS president Raj Thackeray on Sunday in his Aurangabad rally stated that his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa from May 4 if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) president Ravinder Raina reacted to Raj Thackeray's warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques by stating that Raj Thackeray is one of the vibrant leaders and he is well aware of the local issues of Maharashtra.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina said, “Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray is a vibrant leader of Maharashtra and I have seen him long back when he was in politics with Balasaheb Thackeray. The MNS president, Raj Thackeray is well aware of the local issues of Maharashtra.”

Ravinder Raina further added, “When a responsible politician urges the government of the state to take necessary steps to ensure that there is no mess and chaos that can lead to law and order situation, the state government should consider those issues seriously.”

“Various other leaders have also asked the Maharashtra government to take an immediate step and I think the Maharashtra government will take steps to do course correction soon,” Raina stated.

Hanuman Chalisa will be played with double volume after May 4: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray raked up the loudspeaker issue on Sunday during his much-awaited Aurangabad rally.

MNS president, Raj Thackeray said, “It is a social issue, not a religious one. But if you give it religious color then we will respond to it in religious mode only. If loudspeakers can be brought in Uttar Pradesh then why not in Maharashtra? Nobody has permission for the usage of loudspeakers in the Mosques. Everyone should have equal religious rights. Loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down; even temples will take down loudspeakers.”

"Note the date, today is May 1st, tomorrow is the 2nd and on the 3rd of May, there will be Eid Celebrations. We will not listen from May 4. I request everyone, wherever there will be loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa will be played with double volume,” Raj Thackeray added.