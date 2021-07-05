J&K BJP Chief On GAPD's 'disappointment' Over PM's All-party Meet Outcome

After the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday evening met under the chairmanship of Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina on Monday spoke exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network. Ravinder Raina while speaking to Republic TV called this meeting a "political opportunism". Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 in an all-party meeting of J&K leaders had listened to every issue and demand patiently, he said that the Government of India (GOI) is taking every step for the betterment of the Union Territory's people.

Ravinder Raina: 'I think it's not good politics'

Ravinder Raina said, "PM Modi listened to the viewpoints of all J&K political stalwarts with an open heart. The Prime Minister had said that everyone should work together for the betterment and bright future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Remarking now the leaders of PADG are making controversial statements, Ravinder Raina said, "I think that this is not good politics and we should instead work for the betterment of the people of J&K." Asserting that the Union Territory has endured a lot of loss due to Article 370, he said that even the people of the UT know that abrogation of Article 370 is in the interest of the common man. "It is the politicians, who are making the hue and cry," J&K BJP chief added.

Disappointed over outcome of meeting chaired by PM on J-K: PAGD

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment over the outcome of the recent all-party meeting on J-K chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was a lack of substantial confidence-building measures like the release of political and other prisoners.

A statement issued here by the alliance spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigam said the PAGD met on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah – the National Conference (NC) president -- at his residence. The meeting was attended by alliance vice-chairperson and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah. The meeting was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by the prime minister in Delhi on June 24, the spokesperson said.

All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointment at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial confidence-building measures (CBMs) such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the alleged "atmosphere of suppression" that has choked J-K since 2019, the spokesperson said.

He said the CBMs would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J-K “who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J-K problem”

Prime Minister Modi chairs all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a crucial all-party meeting. The meeting came as a first interaction between the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019. The meeting was attended by leaders of NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party and CPM. The all-party meeting was called by the Prime Minister to discuss the political activities in the Union Territory. However, the BJP has affirmed that the abrogation of Article 370 will not be rolled back. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also remarked that the meeting was held in a cordial environment and that all leaders expressed allegiance to the Constitution of India.

The MoS also revealed that PM Modi took suggestions and listened to all stakeholders seriously. Moreover, the Prime Minister also pushed for ensuring that democracy reaches the grassroots in J&K. Apart from this, PM Modi urged all leaders to come together to ensure that development is carried out in the Union Territory and that progress reaches every community and district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(Image: ANI)