J&K BJP Chief Seethes At Farooq Abdullah's Pro-China Remarks, Defends Art 370 Abrogation

Weighing in on NC president Farooq Abdullah's pro-China remarks, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday opined that the former should go to China. Claiming that China had never accepted the nullification of Article 370, Abdullah in a recent interview stated that the neighbouring country would help in restoring J&K's special status. According to Raina, the former J&K CM was "hugely mistaken" that China and Pakistan can interfere in the Union Territory.

To buttress his point, he highlighted that there was a strong government at the Centre led by PM Modi. Moreover, he alleged that lakhs of people had died owing to terrorism and separatism fostered by Article 370. Asserting that Article 370 will never come back, Raina affirmed faith in J&K remaining a part of India forever.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina remarked, "Dr. Farooq Abdullah is hugely mistaken that Pakistan, China and Turkey will bring back Article 370 in J&K. In the future, no person will rake up Article 370. Article 370 has been abrogated. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is a government of patriots. Lakhs of people have lost their lives in J&K owing to the fact that Article 370 led to terrorism and separatism. This Article has been abrogated because innocent people were killed. It will never come back. There are some leaders in J&K who want all the facilities of India, but their heart beats for China and Pakistan. If Dr. Farooq Abdullah loves China so much, why doesn't he go to China? Jammu and Kashmir has been and will remain a part of India."

Abdullah demands restoration of Article 370

Speaking during the recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament, Abdullah demanded the restoration of J&K's special constitutional status. Alleging that violent encounters have become routine in the Union Territory, he opined that peace cannot return to J&K unless the changes made on August 5, 2019, are reversed. Furthermore, he sought the unconditional release of political, youth and civil society detainees. He stressed that this step was necessary to bring back lasting peace in J&K.

“Today while I am speaking here, there is a fierce gun battle going on in Kashmir. Unfortunately, such violent encounters have become a routine in Kashmir. There will be no peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are not revoked and the special status is restored," Farooq Abdullah said in Lok Sabha on September 22.

