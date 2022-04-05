J&K BJP Chief Slams Pakistan For 'bloodshed' As Terrorists Attack Kashmiri Pandit Vendor

In a shocking development, terrorists on Monday fired upon a Kashmir Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. After receiving immediate medical assistance, the person was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition was stable. Incidentally, the attack came only days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat released a statement in support of the Kashmiri Pandits and called for the return of the displaced community to the Kashmir valley.

Following the attack on the Kashmir Pandit vendor, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina came forward to slam terrorists. He further called out Pakistan for its influence in the valley and said that there were trying to cause bloodshed in the valley. Reacting to the attack on the Kashmir Pandit after RSS' call for a return, Raina said, “As peace is prevailing in Kashmir, Pakistan and terrorists are trying hard to carry out terror attacks in Kashmir.

""Pakistan always tried to do bloodshed in Kashmir. Forces have crushed terrorism and will continue to do so," BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina told Republic TV while slamming Pakistan for its role in the attacks. "We will assure security and safety of Kashmiri pandits and won’t let Kashmir suffer from Pakistan’s conspiracy," he further added.

Reiterating the party’s statement over its support of the displaced community, the BJP leader said that the party will continue to take strict action against perpetrators of such attacks.

“We will ensure Kashmiri Pandits return with dignity, not at the mercy of anyone. Strict action being taken by forces,” he told Republic.

Adding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments about the return of the people displaced during the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, Raina said, “Kashmiri Pandits will return on their will once Kashmir is terror-free.”

Reportedly, Balijee was running a medical shop in his native village. Officials said that Army and police personnel rushed to the village upon receiving the information regarding the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit vendor. Earlier on the same day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by terrorists in the Pulwama district.

