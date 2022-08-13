J&K BJP Chief Welcomes Administration's Decision To Sack Bitta Karate's Wife & 3 Others

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina has welcomed the government's decision to sack four employees including terrorist Bitta Karate's wife and Hizbul Mujahideen's Syed Salahuddin's son. He stated that the jobs are for common people and not for those who exploit Kashmiris.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir came down heavily. They have exploited the people of Kashmir. They killed innocent people and the common man was deprived," Raina said.

The BJP leader alleged a nexus betwen previous governments and terror and separatist organisations. "Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring each and everything. They are facing what they did."

The BJP J&K chief claimed that the terror and separatist outfits helped their friends and relatives to get jobs in government. "With setting with the previous government, they gave jobs to their kin. Jobs are for common people not for those who exploit Kashmiris.

Bitta Karate's wife & Syed Sallahudin's son sacked by J&K administration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday sacked four employees for allegedly having links with forces working against India and spreading malicious propaganda, officials said adding that action has been taken under Article 311 of the Constitution which allows the government to sack its employees without any inquiry.

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Hizbul Mujahideen's Syed Salahuddin and Manager (IT) in the Commerce and Industries Department, is among the dismissed employees. Last year, his brothers- Syed Ahmed Shakeel and Shahid Yusuf- were dismissed from service.

Mueed allegedly had a role in three terror attacks on the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute complex at Sempora, according to officials.

The wife of Farooq Ahmed Dar alias 'Bitta Karate', Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, who was a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer (JKAS), has also been sacked. She is alleged to have been found involved in giving false information for seeking a passport.

She is alleged to "have links with foreign people who have been indexed by the Indian security and intelligence to be on the payrolls of the ISI." Her husband Bolla Karate has been in Tihar Jail since 2017 in a terror funding case.

Two others who have been sacked are scientist Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat and senior Assistant Professor Majid Hussain Qadri. They are also alleged to have links with anti-India activities.

