In Jammu and Kashmir, another incident of targeted civilian killing was reported after terrorists fired upon two Kashmiri Pandits in the Shopian district on Tuesday. The incident comes a day after India celebrated its 76th independence day and a wave of tricolours was witnessed in the Valley. The victims, identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar, were brothers hailing from the Chotigam village and were attacked in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds, later succumbed to his injuries.

BJP slams targeted killing in Kashmir

While speaking exclusively with Republic TV former J&K deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta offered his condolences to the deceased's family and condemned the attack. He stated that Pakistan and terrorists are frustrated as the valley's law and order situation has improved and efforts are being made to bring back Kashmiri pandits. The BJP leader alleged that this is an attempt by the terrorists to recreate an exodus-like situation in the valley.

"My condolences are with the victim's family. Terrorists will continue to make such efforts because the back of militancy has been broken in the valley by the forces. The incidents that used to happen before like- stone pelting, bandh, today those things have been put under control. But when such incidents happen it is natural to be worried". "The attack has been done in order to disrupt the ongoing campaign to bring back the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley but this process is not going to stop. The situation in the valley has improved and there is frustration between Pakistan and the terrorists, so this incident has happened. There are certain political parties that also support these terrorists". said Kavinder Gupta.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina stated that this is a cowardly act. "The way Independence day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir- Tricolor was unfurled in every house under the Tiranga campaign, and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans were raised, this clearly triggered Pakistan-based terrorists. As a result, they brutally killed unarmed innocent civilians and ashamed humanity. These cowards will be traced and will be punished by the law, security forces, and J&K police for their heinous act".

"These kinds of conspiracy has been going on against the residents of Kashmir be it Kashmiri pandits, Muslims, or migrant workers for the last 35 years. We have been fighting this war against Pakistan-based terrorists and will keep doing it. The civilians sacrifice will not go in vain. They will have to pay a heavy price. Pakistan and terrorists want that outsiders should leave Kashmir. Each and every civilian of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of the community will unite and clean sweep this Pakistan-based terror", said Ravinder Raina

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)