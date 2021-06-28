J&K: BJP Leader RP Singh Extends Support For Law Against Forced Religious Conversion

A day after reports of forced religious conversion surfaced in the Union Territory of J&K, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism has written to the L-G Manoj Sinha and sought a law to prevent the religious conversions under the garb of marriages. BJP leader RP Singh condemned the forced conversion of girls from the minority community and has extended support for Sri Akal Takhat Sahib's demand.

BJP leader RP Singh on forced religious conversion

RP Singh has stated that apart from the demand by the Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the Sikh community in J&K should be more vocal on the issue. Singh condemned the incident and said that things like these should not happen in India. He further expressed dismay that forced conversions are being done by one minority to another minority.

"Whether it is the Muslims in J&K or the Christians in Punjab, conversions have happened in Firozpur and Gurdaspur by luring victims. They lure victims by promising things like they will be sent to Canada. Similar incidents have happened in Amritsar and Jalandhar too. We stand by Akal Takhat Sahib demand and urge that a similar letter should be written to the Chief Minister of Punjab," said RP Singh "Conversions should be stopped in Punjab too. Because this is encroaching and infringing rights of the minority community. We are a very small number. There have been reports where the over seven lakhs were paid for girls to be converted. I urge the J&K L-G to consider the demand," he added

Two Sikh girls converted in Jammu and Kashmir

According to reports, two girls from the Sikh community had been abducted and converted to Islam thereby leading to a massive outcry within the Sikh community. The Sikh community has been demanding a law on the lines of those implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to prevent such cases. According to reports, an 18-year-old Sikh Girl from Badgam district was lured and forcefully converted to Islam at gunpoint. The second case of another girl from Srinagar who after attending a function of her Muslim friend has been missing. As per reports, she was married off to a boy present in the same function and has been missing since then.

President of the Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee has alleged that one of the Sikh girls abducted and converted was mentally unstable. He claims that the girl was lured on the pretext of love and marriage to convert her to Islam. The family of the girl has alleged that she has been married off to a 62-year-old man and had also registered a complaint with the local police. The Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee President also claimed that parents and relatives of the girl were not allowed inside the court due to COVID regulations.