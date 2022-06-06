J&K: BJP MP Jugal Kishore Backs Minorities' Relocation Demand; "Centre To Take Final Call"

Amid the mounting political spate over the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma has backed the Hindu government employees' demand of transfer to a safer location. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, he stated that the demand of the minorities is legit as they won't be able to provide their service amid security threats. The central government need to ensure safety and create an atmosphere of security for them, he asserted. The BJP MP further hailed J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for relocating Kashmiri Pandits to safer locations.

'Government should create atmosphere of security': Jugal Kishore Sharma

"I think Kashmiri Pandits' demand (transfer to Jammu) is genuine, but the Central government is the one who will make the final decision on the issue. According to me, the demand is genuine because till the time Kashmiri Pandits or other minorities don't get proper security they won’t be able to give their services in the valley," Jugal Kishore Sharma told Republic. The BJP MP further added, "At present when there is an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear, the government need to ensure security. However, I am happy that a good decision has been taken by the J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Administration of relocating the Hindu minorities to safer locations with adequate security and the rest will be decided on how to take their services."

Targeted killings in J&K

In one week, three Hindus have been killed by terrorists in the Union Territory. On the morning of June 2, terrorists killed Vijay Kumar, a bank manager from Rajasthan state, in the southern Kulgam district. Later in the evening, two Hindu migrant workers were shot at in Budgam by two masked gunmen. One among them, identified as Dilkhush from Bihar, died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Two days before that, Rajni Bala, a Hindu school teacher, was killed by suspected militants, also in Kulgam. At least 19 civilians have been killed this year in similar targeted attacks in the region. Hundreds of minority Hindus have fled from Indian-administered Kashmir, and many more are preparing to leave after this fresh spate of targeted killings stoked tensions in the disputed Himalayan region.

Following the rising number of targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus and non-local government employees in the valley, government employees in huge numbers have been protesting on the streets, questioning the security arrangement by the J&K government as well as raising their demands to be transferred to Jammu or their respective home districts.

The protesting employees also threatened to not resume work unless the government stops such attacks and provides security to them. Notably, these developments came in the backdrop of the brutal killings of Kashmiri Pandits, and Hindus including Rahul Bhat, Amreen Bhat, Rajni Bala, and most recently, Vijay Kumar.

Following this, Home Minister Amit Shah who held a high-level meeting on Friday reviewed the security situation in the valley and further directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. He also instructed forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)