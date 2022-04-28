J&K BJP President Raina Lambasts Omar Abdullah's Accession Comment; 'he Is Frustrated'

Responding strongly to the contentious remarks made by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the loudspeaker row, BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit President Ravinder Raina on Thursday fired salvos at the National Conference Vice President and in clear words, underlined that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India while deeming Abdullah’s remarks baseless.

He further alleged that Abdullah has made these allegations because he is frustrated due to the political upheaval in the Union Territory. Omar Abdullah has been confronting massive backlash from his counterparts for speaking about 'J&K's accession to India.'

'Stern action against Anti-India forces'

Raina went on to say that the prominent political opposition in Jammu and Kashmir -PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and NC’s Omar Abdullah are politically frustrated. Rebutting Abdullah’s remarks, the BJP leader asserted that the Union government is dealing rightly with the anti-India forces and they are getting responses as per law. Speaking of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina claimed that some part of the UT has been illegally captured by China and Pakistan.

Lauding the BJP-led Centre, Raina claimed that the J&K administration has taken stern actions against the Hurriyat Conference and other terror organizations active in the valley.

'India is a Secular nation, as enshrined by constitution': Omar Abdullah

Further slamming the NC leader for his Jammu and Kashmir accession comment, the BJP leader claimed that the reality is far different from what Abdullah had claimed. The National Conference leader stoked a controversy on Wednesday after opining on the Hanuman Chalisa- loudspeaker controversy. Endorsing that India is a secular nation as enshrined by the Indian constitution, Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir had decided to join India during its Independence because it was a secular nation. He further asserted that had they known that particular religion would dominate over the others here, they would have made a different decision.

His remarks were targeted at the ruling BJP, whom he had accused of spreading hatred in the country in the name of religion for political gains. Abdullah had also accused the saffron party of only targeting Muslims amid the ongoing developments.