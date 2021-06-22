J&K BJP Prez Ravinder Raina Lauds PM Modi's Efforts In Improving Living Conditions In UT

Ahead of PM Modi's Jammu & Kashmir meet, BJP president Ravinder Raina addressed the press on Tuesday, June 22, and said that BJP will put forward the citizens' requirements and needs in the meet.

Ravindra Raina said, "The meeting will be aimed at discussing the situation of the country and Union territory".

BJP president slams Pakistan

Ravindra informed that Pakistan terrorism has destroyed the peace and living of Jammu & Kashmir. Pakistan had alleged plans to transform Jammu into Kabirsthan.

He added, "The Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir police, and paramilitary forces have strengthened the country and Union Territory.

Border dispute

BJP president said, "India has always maintained a good equation with neighbouring countries". But, when speaking of Pakistan, India's unity, our national interest, is important.

He further added, "India's territorial integrity and sovereignty was and will always be our priority".

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for improving the living situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ravindra Raina calls for 'Urgent Meeting'

On June 21, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina called senior party leaders for a meeting senior party leaders on Tuesday, June 22, in order to plan a counter-strategy against Gupkar Alliance.

Raina told PTI, “We have convened an emergency meeting of all prominent party leaders at Trikuta Nagar party headquarters at 11 am tomorrow (Tuesday) to chalk out the counter-strategy against Gupkar Alliance (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD which is meeting in Srinagar around the same time to discuss Centre's invitation)”.

PM Modi's All-Party meet

After 2 years of dissolving Jammu & Kashmir's special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting in New Delhi on June 24. 14 leaders are invited to attend the meeting with a negative COVID report to avoid Coronavirus infection risks.

Threat call to Ravindra Raina

In April, BJP President alleged that he received a video call from a terrorist of Pakistan. The call said that Ravindra would be assassinated if he continues to speak ill of Pakistan and terrorists.

In 2019, Ravindra had claimed that he was on the hi list of Hizbul Mujahideen.

