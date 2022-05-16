J&K: BJP Slams Omar Abdullah For Politicising KPs' Deaths As Cong Extends Support To JKNC

Reacting sharply over the recent statements by the former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president where he was yet seen politicising the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, former deputy chief minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has called it his "frustration" further hitting out at the NC as well as the Congress party.

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Kavinder Gupta while asserting that BJP stood with the Kashmiri Pandits since 1989 when migration started, said that it has become their support system. Also, slamming the NC leader over his controversial statements, Gupta said,

"Migration within the country was unfortunate and happened during Congress and NC era. Kashmiri Pandits never supported Anti Nationals and you stood with Pakistan, Hurriyat. Then how can they choose you when you played a role in their exodus?" he questioned further calling Abdullah's statements as their "frustration".

Notably, this came after NC leader Omar Abdullah just a day before was seen attempting to try "vote bank politics" over the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits where he refrained from mentioning Pakistani terrorists. Abdullah who was speaking to the party workers in the border town of Pooch made a direct attack on the BJP over the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat, and said that the community used to vote for BJP and this is why such attacks are happening.

"Kashmiri Pandits used to see no one other than BJP. They used to tell us clearly that we won’t vote for you (NC) but for BJP and Modi Ji, and this has happened to them (Kashmiri Pandits)", he said further noting that Rahul Bhat was working under the PM package and was killed inside his office in Chadoora.

He also went on to say that those seeking answers were subjected to Lathicharge and tear-gas shells and now trucks are deployed outside their house adding that this earlier used to happen with him.

Congress backs NC leader over politicising killing of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K

In the meantime, while the BJP has come down hard on the NC leader's statements, the Congress has backed Abdullah over his statements and further lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre. Ravinder Sharma, Congress party chief spokesman clarified Abdullah's statements and said, "I feel that he (Omar Abdullah) meant to say that faith in BJP to protect minorities after coming to power, as BJP said previous governments failed to protect minorities."

He also referred to the killing of Rahul Bhat and said that BJP used to tell people that they are for the minorities but failed further mentioning that even the wife of Bhat stated that they failed to protect her husband. Sharma also made a series of allegations against the BJP government and said that several people have been killed while the BJP at the Centre and Ministry of Home Affairs is controlling Jammu and Kashmir.

"Post-1990s, when collectively killings were taking place happened, there was nothing like this. But now why the government isn’t capable enough. They (Kashmiri Pandits) are asking why are they being made scapegoats. People have hopes, but you cannot satisfy them by showing films. We demand the security of minorities; these killings are targeted and need to be stopped", he added.

