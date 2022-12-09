J&K BJP To Chair Strategic Meet Today Ahead Of Upcoming Polls; Top Party Leaders To Attend

Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit has called for a high-level strategy meeting in the valley a day after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll results. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am today and will be attended by the party's top leadership and workers. The strategic meet will be chaired by BJP's National General Secretary & J&K in charge Tarun Chugh and SehPrabhari Ashish Sood.

The meeting comes in connection with the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Keeping in view the Gujarat & Himachal poll results, the saffron party's main agenda of the strategic meets will be-- J&K elections and strengthening of the party in the valley, especially where it didn't perform well in the 2014 polls. The developmental work will also be assessed by the top brass.

The J&K polls might take place in 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that currently, J&K is under the administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after the dissolution of the state Assembly in November 2018.

#BREAKING | A day after Gujarat- HP Poll results, J&K BJP calls high level strategy meet for upcoming elections in the state: Sources. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/A91eVxyhPP — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2022

Jammu & Kashmir to witness assembly elections soon?

The Election Commission of India despatched over 14,500 VVPATs to Jammu and Kashmir, indicating that Assembly elections may be held there shortly. According to sources, on July 25 and 27, the EC will instruct the Deputy Commissioners of each of the UT's 20 districts on how to utilise electronic voting machines. Additionally, according to sources, the poll body has mandated a special revision of the electoral rolls by October 31, 2022. The two-year delimitation procedure was also completed in May.

In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the J&K Assembly has increased from 83 to 90, with Jammu getting six new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, bagged only one extra seat. Thus, Jammu and Kashmir will have 43 and 47 seats respectively. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats have been reserved for STs and SCs respectively.

Notably, a hung Assembly occurred from the 2014 November–December Assembly election in J&K. PDP had 28, BJP had 25, NC had 15, and Congress had 12 seats in the 87-member House. After PDP and BJP formed a post-election alliance, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the founder of PDP, assumed control as CM on March 1. On April 4, 2016, Mehbooba Mufti, his daughter and the head of the PDP, took office as the CM following his tragic death in January 2016.

However, after she resigned on June 19, 2018, as BJP left the alliance, the region experienced one more political turmoil. On November 21, 2018, the PDP, NC, and Congress decided to work together to create a government, and the governor abruptly dissolved the state Assembly. Elections were further postponed by the repeal of Article 370 and the loss of statehood in August 2019.