J&K: BJP Workers Led By Ravinder Raina Meet LG Sinha; Seek Security For Kashmiri Pandits

Seeking justice for the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit, and demanding security for the community members, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina with BJP delegates met Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday, May 15.

Expressing concern over targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said that the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists is an unfortunate incident. "Terrorists came into our territory and shot Rahul Bhat by entering the Tehsildar office. It clearly depicts that terrorism has increased and they have started targeted killings<" he said.

“We have requested LG to visit Kashmir and build measures to safeguard the citizens of Kashmir. Pakistan has always attacked Jammu and Kashmir. We have asked Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to take stringent measures to stop targeted killings in Kashmir,” the BJP leader said. “We have conveyed our concern to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegates have also conveyed the rehabilitation policy of Kashmiri Pandits. Pakistan has been disturbing the peace and tranquility of Kashmir for ages. The country has been known to create an atmosphere of terror in Kashmir,” Raina added.

“Today, the BJP delegation demanded security provisions for Kashmiri Pandits. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has assured us that steps will be taken to secure Kashmiri Pandits. LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has also rejected the resignation of 350 state employees who feared and resigned after Rahul Bhat’s killing,” Ravinder Raina said.

He added, “We will give a befitting reply to Pak-sponsored activities in Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has also said that he will visit the camps of Kashmiri Pandits who came under the Prime Minister's package.”

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants on Thursday barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat was a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

The incident has triggered massive protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, NC, and People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

In yet another unfortunate incident, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a police constable, was shot dead by terrorists at Gudoora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on May 13.