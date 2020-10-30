J&K BJP's Ravinder Raina Condemns Killing Of 3 BJP Workers In Kulgam, Says 'we'll Avenge'

While condemning the killing of the three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, BJP Jammu chief Ravinder Raina said that their deaths will be avenged. The Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief said that the 'coward Pakistanis' will have to 'pay heavily' for their crimes while adding that India will never let Pakistan succeed in their sinister schemes. Raina also hailed Indian Army's Operation All Out and said that it has left the terrorists vulnerable and in a state of panic.

"The sacrifice of our brave workers will not go waste, we will avenge the killing of our party workers. The coward Pakistanis responsible for this act will be found and punished. These coward Pakistani terrorists will have to pay heavily for all the crimes and sins they have committed. They have brutally attacked Kashmir and shed blood."

"Jammu Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces and Indian Army have taken a step towards eradicating terrorists in the area. Indian Army's 'Operation All Out' in Kashmir Valley has left these Pakistani terrorists in fear. In a state of panic, these cowards launched a brutal attack on our unsuspecting BJP workers in the middle of the night during which three of our courageous workers laid their lives. India salutes the patriotism of these brave party workers. India will never let Pakistan succeed in their sinister schemes and conspiracies. We will avenge every drop of blood that has been shed by these cowards," said Ravinder Raina.

BJP workers killed in J&K's Kulgam

Three Youth BJP leaders lost their lives on Thursday after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle which was passing through the Yaripora area in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

As per the BJP Kashmir Unit, the three BJP workers, Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hanan were travelling in a car on Thursday evening. The vehicle was fired upon by terrorists. While Fida Hussain Yatoo lost his life on the spot, the other two leaders were rushed to the Qazigund Hospital where they were reported to be critical. However, shortly after, the two also succumbed to their injuries. Lashkar-e-Toiba has taken responsibility for the Yaripora attack.

Responding to the dastardly terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir leaders came forward to condemn the incident, slamming attacks on grassroots political workers in the UT. ‘We unequivocally condemn this barbaric terror attack on grassroots political workers & stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," said Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari. On the other hand, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who has been at the centre of controversy lately, took the opportunity to hit out at the Centre, putting the onus of the terror attack on the Central Government's 'ill-thought policies'.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The area has been cordoned off and search for the terrorists is on-going.

