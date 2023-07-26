J&K Braces For Panchayat Polls, Likely In Oct-Nov

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness its first Panchayat polls post abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A in the month of October-November. State Election Commissioner Braj Raj Sharma informed Republic that elections are likely be held in October- November as the term of existing Panchayati Raj System will end soon.

Speaking to Republic, SEC Sharma said, “It can be said in two ways- the legal position is that panchayats were formed in January 2019, and it will end by January 2024 and legally we must conduct elections by end of this year. Exact dates are consultative process which is underway, and it will depend on various factors including availability of security forces and man force. We will be keeping in view all the factors including geography and weather conditions”.

SEC hopes 100% contest in 2023

SEC Braj Raj Sharma hopes that grass root democratic process will witness massive participation from people and said that the interest shown by political parties which remain absent in 2018 will have positive impact. “Participation in 2018 was less as it was under tough conditions and many political parties boycotted the elections; but this time political parties are keen to take part and we will see contest in all seats,” he said.

Preparations underway for holding Panchayat Polls

State Election Commissioner said that preparations have begun for upcoming Panchayat polls and consultations with Union Territory Administration is underway on many issues. “We have started preparations for elections and when needed we will call all party meeting and other meetings. Electoral roll revision has been done and we are holding talks with Union Territory Administration to ensure that things can be streamlined and finalised,” he added.

Dissolving DDCs prerogative of UT Administration

When asked on dissolving District Development Councils, SEC Sharma said that Panchayat and Block Development Council are interconnected but DDC terms are already defined in act; the decision is to be taken by UT administration regarding DDC and they are right person to ask for.

On July 14, the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had appointed Sharma as new State Election Commissioner (SEC) in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 and will hold the position of State Election Commissioner till the age of 65.